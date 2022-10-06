Resplendent colours of Kulasai Dussehra celebration in Tamil Nadu Published on: 48 minutes ago |

The Dussehra festival held in Kulasekaranpatnam at Kulasai in the southern Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu attracted the world's attention with its unique colours. Dussehra is a festival celebrated on the same day and by the same name across India but the celebration of each state wraps its own uniqueness. Located in Kulasekaranpatnam of Thoothukudi, Mutharamman Temple attracts lakhs of devotees every year for the Dussehra festival. To celebrate, devotees dress like 'Kali Mata', swinging fervently with firepots in their hands, streaming towards the beach.