Shimoga: A seven-and-a-half-month-pregnant woman riding a Harley Davidson bike and shooting a baby bump photo has gone viral. She was a model. Rakshita and her husband, Mohit Chakraborty won the Mr and Misses Karnataka beauty pageant in 2020. Rakshita has done this photo shoot with the cooperation of her husband, and apart from riding a luxury bike on her baby bump, she has also taken photos in various poses. Rakshita, who wanted to do a baby bump photo shoot in a different way, did a photo shoot with a luxury bike.