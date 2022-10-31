In pictures: Morbi disaster leaves trail of death and sorrow Published on: 39 minutes ago |

Updated on: 39 minutes ago

Rescue teams were searching Monday for people missing after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday in Gujarat's Morbi, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 141 in one of the country's worst accidents in years. As families mourned the dead, attention was turning to why the bridge, built by the British in the late 1800s and touted as an “engineering marvel,” collapsed and who might be responsible. The state government had awarded a 15-year contract to maintain and manage the bridge to a Morbi-based company, Ajanta Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd., mainly known for making clocks, mosquito racquets and electric bikes. It reopened the bridge, which spans a wide section of the Machchu river, on October 26. That's the first day of the Gujarati New Year, which coincides with the Hindu festival season, and the newly reopened attraction drew hundreds of sightseers.