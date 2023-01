Vibrant skyline in Ahmedabad today as International Kite Festival kicks off Published on: 13 minutes ago |

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad today. The kite festival this year is being held on the theme of G20. The festival is being held after a gap of two years owing to Covid restrictions. The festival attracted participants from G20 member countries as well.