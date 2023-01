In pictures: Pro-Bolsonaro rioters storm Brazil's top government offices Published on: 55 minutes ago |

Updated on: 55 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital on Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.