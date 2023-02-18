Maha Shivaratri celebrations were held with gaiety in Shiva temples across the country. It is the night in which Lord Shiva performs his divine dance widely known as 'Tandav'. People on this day perform Rudra Puja or Mahashivratri Puja, which is a special puja offered to honour Lord Shiva. Every year, hundreds of men and women called Kanwariyas walk through the streets carrying pots suspended on a stick embarking on an annual pilgrimage to collect water from the river Ganges. The sacred water is poured in various temples of the Hindu God Shiva. Here is a glimpse to the festival celebrations.