In Pics: Volcano erupts at La Palma
Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano at the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain
Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano at the island of La Palma
A volcano on Spain's Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted Sunday after a weeklong buildup of seismic activity
New eruptions continued into the night
Lava and smoke flow from an eruption of a volcano at the island of La Palma
Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano at the island of La Palma
Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano at the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain
Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano at the island of La Palma
Authorities evacuate thousands as lava flows destroyed isolated houses and threatened to reach the coast
Smoke rises at the Cumbre Viegja volcanic on the island of La Palma in the Canaries
Smoke rises at the Cumbre Viegja volcanic on the island of La Palma in the Canaries
