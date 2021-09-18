In Pics: Volcano erupts at La Palma

Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano at the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain

Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano at the island of La Palma

A volcano on Spain's Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted Sunday after a weeklong buildup of seismic activity

New eruptions continued into the night

Lava and smoke flow from an eruption of a volcano at the island of La Palma

Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano at the island of La Palma

Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano at the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain

Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano at the island of La Palma

Authorities evacuate thousands as lava flows destroyed isolated houses and threatened to reach the coast

Smoke rises at the Cumbre Viegja volcanic on the island of La Palma in the Canaries

Smoke rises at the Cumbre Viegja volcanic on the island of La Palma in the Canaries