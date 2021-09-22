1 / 13

A firefighter battles the Windy Fire burning in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest

Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest

A helicopter drops water on the Windy Fire burning in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest

Firefighters battle the Windy Fire as it burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest

Firefighters battling the Windy Fire extinguish a spot fire near the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest

A firefighters battling the Windy Fire extinguishes a spot fire near the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest

Firefighters battle the Windy Fire as it burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest

Firefighter Aidan Hart battles the Windy Fire as it burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest

Fire-resistant wrap covers a bridge as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest

A tree stands in the Trail of 100 Giants grove as flames from the Windy Fire burn in Sequoia National Forest