In Pics: Sequoia National Park fire
A firefighter battles the Windy Fire burning in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest
A helicopter drops water on the Windy Fire burning in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest
Firefighters battle the Windy Fire as it burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest
Firefighters battling the Windy Fire extinguish a spot fire near the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest
A firefighters battling the Windy Fire extinguishes a spot fire near the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest
Firefighters battle the Windy Fire as it burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest
Firefighters battle the Windy Fire as it burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest
Firefighters battle the Windy Fire as it burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest
Firefighter Aidan Hart battles the Windy Fire as it burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest
Fire-resistant wrap covers a bridge as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest
A tree stands in the Trail of 100 Giants grove as flames from the Windy Fire burn in Sequoia National Forest
