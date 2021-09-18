In Pics: Lava flow at La Palma
Lava erupts from a volcano near El Paso on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain
Giant rivers of lava are tumbling slowly but relentlessly toward the sea
Lava erupts from a volcano near El Paso on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain
Hot lava reaches a swimming pool after an eruption of a volcano on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain
A molten rock from volcano lava sits in the middle of a road near El Paso on the island of La Palma
The lava is destroying everything in its path but prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties
Hot lava reaches a balsa normally used for for irrigation after an eruption of a volcano on the island of La Palma in the Canaries
Crucifixes of Jesus Christ lie in the back of a truck after being saved from the San Pio X church in El Paso
