Lava erupts from a volcano near El Paso on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain

Giant rivers of lava are tumbling slowly but relentlessly toward the sea

Hot lava reaches a swimming pool after an eruption of a volcano on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain

A molten rock from volcano lava sits in the middle of a road near El Paso on the island of La Palma

The lava is destroying everything in its path but prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties

Hot lava reaches a balsa normally used for for irrigation after an eruption of a volcano on the island of La Palma in the Canaries

Crucifixes of Jesus Christ lie in the back of a truck after being saved from the San Pio X church in El Paso