In Pics: Bharat Bandh called by Farmers

Various organizations protest outside Kalaburagi Central bus station in Karnataka

Police deployed at protest site in Karnataka

At all locations where farmers are protesting, forces have been deployed since 5 am

Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border, where protesters speak with the people

The traffic movement has been closed from Uttar Pradesh towards Ghazipur

Farmers protest at Ghazipur border continue as farmer organisations call a “Bharat Bandh” today

Blockade at Shambhu, Punjab-Haryana Border

Delhi-Amritsar National Highway blocked at Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra

Delhi-Amritsar National Highway blocked at Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra by protesting farmers

Roads wear deserted look; shops are closed in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram wears a deserted look

Roads deserted in Kerala over Bharat Bandh

Shops shut for Bharat Bandh in Kerala