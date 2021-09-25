In Pics: Bharat Bandh called by Farmers
1/ 20
Various organizations protest outside Kalaburagi Central bus station in Karnataka
2/ 20
Various organizations protest outside Kalaburagi Central bus station in Karnataka
3/ 20
Police deployed at protest site in Karnataka
4/ 20
At all locations where farmers are protesting, forces have been deployed since 5 am
5/ 20
At all locations where farmers are protesting, forces have been deployed since 5 am
6/ 20
Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border, where protesters speak with the people
7/ 20
Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border, where protesters speak with the people
8/ 20
The traffic movement has been closed from Uttar Pradesh towards Ghazipur
9/ 20
Farmers protest at Ghazipur border continue as farmer organisations call a “Bharat Bandh” today
10/ 20
Farmers protest at Ghazipur border continue as farmer organisations call a “Bharat Bandh” today
11/ 20
Farmers protest at Ghazipur border continue as farmer organisations call a “Bharat Bandh” today
12/ 20
Blockade at Shambhu, Punjab-Haryana Border
13/ 20
Blockade at Shambhu, Punjab-Haryana Border
14/ 20
Blockade at Shambhu, Punjab-Haryana Border
15/ 20
Delhi-Amritsar National Highway blocked at Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra
16/ 20
Delhi-Amritsar National Highway blocked at Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra by protesting farmers
17/ 20
Roads wear deserted look; shops are closed in Thiruvananthapuram
18/ 20
Thiruvananthapuram wears a deserted look
19/ 20
Roads deserted in Kerala over Bharat Bandh
20/ 20
Shops shut for Bharat Bandh in Kerala
Loading...