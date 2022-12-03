Gujarat Assembly polls phase 2 cheat sheet: All about Monday's elections Published on: 17 hours ago |

The Gujarat Election 2022 phase 2 voting for 93 of 182 assembly seats is all set to take place on Monday. The first phase of polling covered 89 seats and it took place on 1 December. In the second phase, voting will be held for the remaining 93 seats, for which 833 candidates from several political parties, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), opposition Congress and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and independents are in the fray.