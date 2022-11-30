Gujarat Assembly polls phase 1 cheat sheet: All about today's elections Published on: 23 hours ago |

Voting will be held on Thursday for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state where 788 candidates are in the fray. Campaigning for the first phase of the elections in the BJP-ruled state ended at 5 pm on Tuesday. Voting will be held between 8 am and 5 pm across 14,382 polling stations, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in a release. ETV Bharat brings to you all the data related to this phase as the westernmost state goes ahead to choose its next government.