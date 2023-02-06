Early morning on Monday, parts of Southern Turkey and Northern Syria witnessed a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which toppled various residential buildings, triggering a frantic search for survivors in the rubble in cities and towns across the area. Hundreds were killed and many were injured in the dreadful incident, and the toll is expected. Rescue teams, along with medical workers, are trying to reach trapped residents inside collapsed buildings in various cities of the affected areas. Families left their residents and drove away in their cars away from buildings after the incident. Images of people searching for trapped victims through the wreckages of the buildings.