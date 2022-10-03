Durga Ashtami: Top 5 tasty Bengali dishes for Durga Puja Published on: 35 minutes ago |

Updated on: 35 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

The nine-day-long festival of Navratri is celebrated with great zeal across the country. Durga Puja holds great significance for the devotees, as they pray to the different avatars of goddess Durga each day during the nine-day celebration. It is the most important Bengali festival and nowhere is it celebrated on a grander scale than in Kolkata. On the occasion of Durga Ashtami, take a look at some of the Best Bengali delicacies that you can try.