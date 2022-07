Commonwealth Games: India's leading challengers Published on: 3 hours ago |

Updated on: 56 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Come 28th July and Indians will have their eyes on medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Here's a list of leading athletes who have a shot at finishing at the podium for India. Note: Neeraj Chopra has opted out of the Games due to injury. (Photo credit: SAI)