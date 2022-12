In frames: 100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra Published on: 12 hours ago |

Updated on: 11 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra completed 100 days on Friday. The yatra aims to unite the country nation against "hatred and division". It started on September 7 from Kanyakumari and will conclude next month in Srinagar. The estimated 3,500-kilometre distance will be covered in 150 days covering 12 states. Here are some of the glimpses of this massive Yatra.