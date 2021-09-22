1 / 13

Entrance to a beach is barricaded and locked in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. The roadblocks and barricades make the streets of this southern Vietnamese city look like they did during the war that ended almost 50 years ago. But this time, the battle is being fought against the rampaging coronavirus. Entrance to a beach is barricaded and locked in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. The roadblocks and barricades make the streets of this southern Vietnamese city look like they did during the war that ended almost 50 years ago. But this time, the battle is being fought against the rampaging coronavirus.

Entrance to a beach is barricaded with sign read in Vietnamese "Fight COVID-19 together, no beach activities" in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. In Vung Tau, just outside Ho Chi Minh city, streets are sealed and checkpoints are set up to control the movement of people. Barbed wire, door panels, steel sheets, chairs and tables are among materials being used to fence up alleys and isolate neighborhoods.

A security officer guards a road block in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The roadblocks and barricades make the streets of this southern Vietnamese city look like they did during the war that ended almost 50 years ago. But this time, the battle is being fought against the rampaging coronavirus.

A delivery man hands over food order to another at a fence set up block traffic in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The sign at right reads "No non-resident". The roadblocks and barricades make the streets of this southern Vietnamese city look like they did during the war that ended almost 50 years ago. But this time, the battle is being fought against the rampaging coronavirus.

An alley is blocked with chairs and wood planks in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. In Vung Tau, just outside Ho Chi Minh city, streets are sealed and checkpoints are set up to control the movement of people. Barbed wire, door panels, steel sheets, chairs and tables are among materials being used to fence up alleys and isolate neighborhoods.

An alley is blocked with trash can and a Vietnamese flags in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. In Vung Tau, just outside Ho Chi Minh city, streets are sealed and checkpoints are set up to control the movement of people. Barbed wire, door panels, steel sheets, chairs and tables are among materials being used to fence up alleys and isolate neighborhoods.

A woman stops her scooter as the alley is blocked with cordon tapes in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The roadblocks and barricades make the streets of this southern Vietnamese city look like they did during the war that ended almost 50 years ago. But this time, the battle is being fought against the rampaging coronavirus.

A ladder is used to make barricade in an alley in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. The roadblocks and barricades make the streets of this southern Vietnamese city look like they did during the war that ended almost 50 years ago. But this time, the battle is being fought against the rampaging coronavirus.

An alley is barricaded with door panels in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. In Vung Tau, just outside Ho Chi Minh city, streets are sealed and checkpoints are set up to control the movement of people. Barbed wire, door panels, steel sheets, chairs and tables are among materials being used to fence up alleys and isolate neighborhoods.

A man rides scooter past a barricaded alley in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. The roadblocks and barricades make the streets of this southern Vietnamese city look like they did during the war that ended almost 50 years ago. But this time, the battle is being fought against the rampaging coronavirus.

A man breaches through a barricade to get in an alley in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. The roadblocks and barricades make the streets of this southern Vietnamese city look like they did during the war that ended almost 50 years ago. But this time, the battle is being fought against the rampaging coronavirus.

A man rides a scooter past road barricades made from scaffoldings and cordon tapes in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. In Vung Tau, just outside Ho Chi Minh city, streets are sealed and checkpoints are set up to control the movement of people. Barbed wire, door panels, steel sheets, chairs and tables are among materials being used to fence up alleys and isolate neighborhoods.

The beach is seen through steel wire net fence in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. In Vung Tau, just outside Ho Chi Minh city, streets are sealed and checkpoints are set up to control the movement of people. Barbed wire, door panels, steel sheets, chairs and tables are among materials being used to fence up alleys and isolate neighborhoods.