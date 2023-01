Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding: Lovebirds in frame Published on: 23 minutes ago |

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot in Khandala, Maharashtra on January 23. Suniel Shetty confirmed that the couple was finally hitched as he addressed the paparazzi post the intimate wedding. Sunil said the reception would take place post-IPL.