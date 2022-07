Vijay Deverakonda spills beans on rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna; calls her 'darling' Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 2 hours ago

Vijay Deverakonda recently opened up about his relationship with rumored girlfriend Rashmika Mandana on the sets of Koffee With Karan. Here is what the actor said.