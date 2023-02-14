Romantic films have always been the most popular and loved genre in Bollywood. For a few celebrities, the love also happened on the sets which led to dreamy love stories off the screens. From Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan to newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood real-life love stories have a charm of their own and are complete films in their own. While celebs like Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif kept their romance under wraps, there are couples like Virushka and DeepVeer who never spoke about their love life openly but never shied away from expressing love in public. On Valentine's Day here's a look at celebrity couples who loved passionately and nurtured relationships in the true sense.