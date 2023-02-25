Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities are not just glamorous and glitzy but they can be gorgeous with all-time trendy feather dresses. One can ditch their shimmery gowns and look up to the divas for the evening party. This summer ditch your cocktail dresses for the feathers. Different types of Feather dresses flaunt your uniqueness and turn everyone's attention. Starting from pastel shades to monochrome to bodycon to half shimmery added with subtle bling to feather dresses might look gorgeous. Not everyone can pull feather dress easily and being experimental with sartorial choices is a tough thing but not with divas flaunting their gowns and dresses. Starting from Aishwarya's white feathery dress in Red carpet to Jacqueline's pose wearing in a minty pastel shade of green looks beautiful.