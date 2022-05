TejRan wedding soon? Here's what Karan Kundrra has to say Published on: 34 minutes ago |

Bigg Boss 15 stars Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been painting the town red with their love ever since they came out of the show. The buzz around Karan and Tejasswi's wedding is going strong for months now. Reacting to reports of their wedding, Karan said that they are taking it slow as of now.