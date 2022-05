Tejasswi Prakash sets temperature soaring with latest pics Published on: 1 hours ago |

After her Bigg Boss 15 win, Tejasswi Prakash has always made headlines for her fashion choices. From her early days in the industry to her style evolution during and after Bigg Boss 15 is incredible. Here's a look at the Naagin 6 actor's latest pictures which has taken Instagram by storm.