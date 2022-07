Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev, wife Charu Asopa head for divorce, blame game ensues Published on: 14 minutes ago |

Updated on: 14 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Actor Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen apparently had a troubled marriage right from the word go. The couple is headed for divorce after three years of marriage and having a daughter together.