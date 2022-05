Suhana Khan shares glimpses of her 22nd birthday bash - see pics Published on: 29 minutes ago |

Updated on: 29 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and actor Suhana Khan turned 22 on May 22. The starkid has now shared a string of pictures from her birthday bash which was also attended by Khushi Kapoor.