Suhana Khan in never seen before traditional look; check out the diva's desi pics here
Published on: 19 minutes ago |
Updated on: 19 minutes ago
Shah Rukh Khan's little princess Suhana Khan is all set for her Bollywood debut this year. The rather camera-shy actor is now often seen in public events with each one of her looks going viral in no time. But, what outperforms her own previously set mark is her desi looks. The budding actor looks gorgeous in traditional looks, be it a saree or lehenga.
Bollywood Diva Suhana Khan is the epitome of grace and beauty. The Bollywood debutant makes heads turn with every look of hers but with her traditional looks, the diva sets the bar higher. Here are some images to prove the same. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter looks mesmerising be it a saree or a lehenga. Seems like the budding actor has learnt the trait of carrying herself like a royal queen from her mother interior designer Gauri Khan. Suhana has been sharing her traditional looks from time to time, which goes viral in no time. She is a true diva and a trend setter when it comes to donning a saree like a real queen.
