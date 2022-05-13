Stunning pictures of Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 2 hours ago

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriade has a great sense of style. The South African beauty keeps her social media easy, eclectic and surprising just like her style statements. Here are a few pictures of Gabriella, a model who went on to become self-made designer, entrepreneur, and sustainable fashion enthusiast. Scroll ahead for Gabriella Demetriade's latest pictures.