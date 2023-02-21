Glamour Glitz and Gaudiness of Bollywood set their evening with stardust on the red carpet at the Dada Saheb Phalke International Awards 2023. Starting from the gorgeous and evergreen Rekha to Gen Z Alia Bhatt all brought charm with their presence at the award show. Dada Saheb Phalke International Awards is one of the most prestigious awards that uplifts the actors', the actresses' and the technicians' commitment and contribution to Indian cinema. Some beautiful moments were captured on the Red carpet where actor Varun Dhawan was spotted touching Anupam Kher's feet. On the other front, Alia was spotted hugging the veteran actress Rekha, where both of them were engrossed in their conversation and also posed for the media.