SSR birth anniversary: Remembering star gazer with dreams beyond Bollywood Published on: 24 minutes ago |

Updated on: 20 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Sushant Singh Rajput would have turned 37 on January 21, 2023, had the fateful June 14, 2020 did not take away one of the brightest stars of Bollywood. Born on January 21, 1986, the late actor might have left this world at an early but his fans continue to remember him because of the strong character he played in his films. He had come to the film industry with no Bollywood connection. Still, he managed to make a place for himself. Sushant started his career as a dancer and later joined a theatre group. After making his name in the TV industry the actor switched to films and within a span of seven years, gave audiences critically acclaimed movies like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni, Chhichhore, among several others. On his birth anniversary, here is a look back at how this fine talent literally started from a scratch to turn his dreams into reality. While some were fulfilled, he was on his path to live as good as 50 dreams that he listed out in his diary.