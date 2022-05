Sonam Kapoor oozes pregnancy glow in black dress - see pics Published on: 31 minutes ago |

Updated on: 31 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Sonam Kapoor is one of the Bollywood celebrities who have set new examples that shatter pregnancy stereotypes. The actor embracing her pregnancy is noteworthy for sheer confidence. Have a look at latest pictures of the mommy-to-be.