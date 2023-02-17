From ethenic to bold and edgy western looks, is there anything that Sobhita Dhulipala can't pull off? Scroll through the pictures below and you will know the answer that the actor can not only get into the skin of the character she plays on screen but can adapt to the style and fashion impressively. From dishing out voguish looks for promotions and slaying in ultra-glamorous gowns on the red carpet, Sobhita is seemingly a perfect muse for designers. The actor enjoys nearly 2 million followers on Instagram and she keeps her followers engaged with perfectly curated glossy pictures and in between a few candid moments sans makeup. Scroll ahead for stunning pictures of Sobhita Dhulipala.