Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai on Sunday evening. A reception that will be remembered as much for the glitterati turnout as for the number of solo shows. Sid and Kiara, who played the star-crossed lovers in Shershaah on Prime Video in 2021, had their happy ever after at their wedding reception at the end of hectic festivities that took them from the glorious resort of Suryagarh in Jaisalmer to the Malhotra home in Delhi and finally to his adopted home in Mumbai. The couple also obliged the paparazzi with pictures at their Mumbai reception.