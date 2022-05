Shehnaaz Gill attends BFF Giorgia Andriani's birthday bash in uber stylish avatar - see pics Published on: 59 minutes ago |

Updated on: 59 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill stole the show at her close friend Giorgia Andriani's birthday bash on May 20. She dished out a stunning style statement in white for Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia’s birthday party.