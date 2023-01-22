Shanaya Kapoor slays in gown worth over a whopping Rs 13 lakh Published on: 1 hours ago |

Updated on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Bollywood will soon see a new face in the movies, as Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her debut with the movie Bedhadak. After her announcement of joining the movie, she has become all the more popular among netizens. Shanaya, who is the cousin of Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor is no less than a millennial diva. Even before she makes her debut, Shanaya has already put her game impressively together when it comes to getting her style quotient right. Going by the confidence and ease with which she carries herself, it seems the daughter of Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor is ready to embrace the showbiz world with a bang. Whether it is attending filmy parties or hanging out with friends, Shanaya puts her fashionable foot forward. Her sartorial choices surely hint at a budding trendsetter in the making. Here are a few pictures of Shanaya that will definitely make you fall in love with her style game.