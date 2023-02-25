Shama Sikander's style statement for the bold
Published on: 30 minutes ago |
Updated on: 30 minutes ago
Updated on: 30 minutes ago
Shama Sikander is an Indian actress and model. The fitness freak actress has a bold style sense. She has always created headlines with her style statements. The actress keeps on dropping pictures from her photoshoot wearing a bralette, bikini, swimsuit and corset on her Instagram handle. The fitness freak actress' bold style is taking the internet by storm. She has always been in the news for her unique style statements. The actress keeps dropping her photos to keep her fans updated. In the images shared below, she looks like a complete bombshell. She looks quite impressive in her light blue printed swimsuit. The actress is giving sea beach wear goals one can pack for their next summer vacation.
1/ 12
Actress Shama Sikander oozes comfort in a black sports bra with blue denim shorts. The actress posed on a sea beach and shared the picture on Instagram writing, "Sooraj ki Bahaon mein ab hai yeh zindagi."
Loading...