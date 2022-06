Sara, Janhvi, Kriti and more slay in bold outfits at award gala - see pics Published on: 1 hours ago |

Updated on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Bollywood divas Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor and others stepped out in bold outfits as they attended an award show in Mumbai on June 16.