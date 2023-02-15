Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is having a gala time in Australia. The actor has been treating her fans with stunning from her holiday diaries. In a few pictures, the fitness freak will be seen seating it out while some images from the holiday will feature her absorbing the scenic beauty of the beaches and soaking up the Australian sun. On Wednesday, Sara took to her Instagram handle to share the latest pictures from her holiday. In the fresh pictures from Australia, the actor is looking gorgeous in a white outfit as she poses on the shore of Sydney Harbour.