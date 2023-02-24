Sanjay Leela Bhansali, one of the Hindi Film Industry's prominent names, has never failed to provide the audiences with a magical experience when they step into theatres to watch his cinema. Bhansali belongs to a dying breed of filmmakers in India, who possesses expertise in all facets of filmmaking. From visuals to performances, writing to music, art design to costumes, the man excels at all! The Film and Television Institute of India alumni has always been very vocal about being inspired by cinema legends K Asif, V Shantaram, Guru Dutt, Raj Kapoor and Kamal Amrohi, and he aspires to keep the cinema he was introduced to through these legends alive. As the maverick director turns 60 today, let us take a look at his vibrant filmography.