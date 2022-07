Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait reveals she got abortion after a one-night-stand Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 2 hours ago

First-time author and actor Kubbra Sait created ripples with revelations she made in Open Book: Not Quite a Memoir. Kubbra has shared that she had to get an abortion after a one-night stand as she was not ready to be a mother.