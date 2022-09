Ranbir-Alia promote Brahamastra in Ahmedabad; Rashmika, Dulquer and others spotted in Mumbai Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Bollywood celebrities frequently get spotted by the shutterbugs in the city doing their household work or during their film promotions. Take a look at the actors spotted in Mumbai in their comfortable yet stylish outfits.