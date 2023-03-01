Raashi Khanna is basking in the rave reviews of her OTT debut Farzi. The actor nailed Farzi promotions with her impeccable style. Raashi enjoys over nine million followers on Instagram. The actor keeps her Insta fam engaged with stunning pictures from her professional, and rarely, personal life. Ms. Khanna, who admitted that these days everything is for gram, has built a strong social media presence over the years. Raashi, who began her career with Madras Cafe in 2013, then went to down south and appeared in many Tamil and Telugu films. The actor will next be seen in the Hindi film Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Scroll ahead for stunning pictures of Raashi Khanna.