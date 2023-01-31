Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed the face of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Monday. The actor attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring The Jonas Brothers on January 30, 2023, in Hollywood, California. Priyanka also took her daughter along for the ceremony. The actor was seen sitting with the Jonas family as her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers got honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This is the first time Priyanka revealed the face of her daughter. Priyanka seemingly waited for her daughter to turn one to reveal her face to the world.