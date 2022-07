Once Akshay Kumar's co-star, unemployed Neetu Chandra gets 'salaried wife' offer for Rs 25 lakh Published on: 4 hours ago |

Once Akshay Kumar's co-star, unemployed actor Neetu Chandra got offer from a businessman to be his 'salaried wife' for Rs 25 lakh per month.