On one month anniversary, Vignesh Shivan shares wedding pics with SRK, Rajinikanth Published on: 1 hours ago |

Updated on: 1 hours ago

On one month anniversary, Vignesh Shivan has shared few unseen pictures from his intimate wedding with Nayanthara. The latest pictures from Nayanthara and Vignesh's wedding features superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth.