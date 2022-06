Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan all set to tie the knot on June 9 - details here Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Arrangements for the wedding of director Vignesh Shivan with actress Nayanthara are on in full swing, even as invitations to a select set of guests have been sent out. More details here!