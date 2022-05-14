Mouni Roy unwinds in Doha with husband Suraj Nambiar - see pics Published on: 49 minutes ago |

Updated on: 49 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Actor Mouni Roy is currently in Doha, Qatar with her husband Suraj Nambiar. The actor has been sharing pictures of her Doha vacation on social media. On Saturday, the Naagin star treated her fans with glimpses of her vacation life. Scroll ahead for her stunning pictures and some some PDA-filled moments with Suraj that she documented on Instagram.