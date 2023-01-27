Actor Mouni Roy on Friday celebrated her first wedding anniversary with her husband Suraj Nambiar. The actor took to social media to share pictures with Suraj as they visited a temple on their big day. Celebrating a year of togetherness, Mouni and Suraj twined in white as they sought blessings of the divine at the ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai. The couple beams with happiness as they pose together in the temple premises. Mouni and Suraj tied the knot at a dreamy wedding as per Malayali rituals in Goa last year. The couple had exchanged vows in a Malayali wedding followed by another as per Bengali traditions.