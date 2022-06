Meet Jannat Zubair Rahmani- Highest paid contestant at Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Published on: 23 minutes ago |

Updated on: 23 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Television actress and social media star Jannat Zubair has become the highest-paid contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. As per the reports, she charges Rs 18 lakh per episode of the show.