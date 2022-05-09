Manushi Chhillar's stunning fashion moments - see pics
Published on: 16 minutes ago |
Updated on: 15 minutes ago
Updated on: 15 minutes ago
Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar, which is set to release worldwide on June 3. The debutante is garnering praise after the Prithviraj trailer dropped today. While Manushi is yet to prove please the audience and critics with her acting chops, the beauty queen has already floored fashion police with her style sense.
1/ 16
Loading...