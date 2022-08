Malavika Mohanan celebrates b'day with Vijay Sethupathi, Kartik Aaryan; see inside pics Published on: 1 hours ago |

Malavika Mohanan celebrated her birthday on August 4. The actor had a celebration at her Mumbai home with Vijay Sethupathi, Kartik Aaryan, Anurag Kashyap and others.